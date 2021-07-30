Fillmore Glen friends group gets $13K for kiosks, signs at state park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recipients can use the grants for a variety of purposes, including educational programming and capital projects. They must raise at least 10% of the grant amount from outside sources.

"The Park and Trail Partnership Grant program makes it possible for Friends groups and other organizations to strengthen and expand their roles as stewards for our parks," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "We are grateful for all the support by these groups and their continued dedication towards building and enhancing the park experience for all visitors to enjoy."

Friends of Fillmore Glen is one of three groups in central New York that has been awarded grants. Friends of Lorenzo, a historic site in Madison County, will receive $43,020 to digitize letters, maps, photos and other historical documents. Friends of Clark Reservation, a state park in Onondaga County, will get $5,400 to develop a strategic plan.

Overall, $900,000 was awarded to 30 organizations across New York.

Tily said the project would not be completed without the grant. She thinks it will have a huge impact on the visitor experience because of a lack of signage in the park.