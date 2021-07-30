Fillmore Glen friends group gets $13K for kiosks, signs at state park

A partner of a state park in Moravia is one of 30 organizations that has been awarded funding to support projects at New York state parks.
Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park will get $13,296 to set up kiosks and install signage at the park. Lorrie Tily, who chairs the organization's board, told The Citizen on Friday that the project will include a waterfall interpretive sign detailing the five waterfalls — Cowshed Falls, Dalibarda Falls, Lower Pinnacle Falls, Osmunda Falls and Upper Pinnacle Falls — within the park. The sign will be posted at the beginning of a trail near Cowshed Falls.
"There are five waterfalls and most people don't know it. They only know about the one," Tily said. "They don't think about the waterfalls through the gorge trail and then there's one way up on top that you have to take a side trail to see."
Other interpretive signs will provide information about the Pinnacle Overlook, the dam in the park and Dr. Charles Atwood, a physician who advocated for preserving Fillmore Glen in the 1920s.
Tily said the kiosks will have large laminated trail maps, information on park events and other signs with details about COVID-19, Lyme disease and wildlife warnings.
The funding, which comes from the state Environmental Protection Fund, is available through the Park and Trail Partnership Grants program. The state administers the program along with Parks & Trails New York, an advocacy group.
Recipients can use the grants for a variety of purposes, including educational programming and capital projects. They must raise at least 10% of the grant amount from outside sources.
"The Park and Trail Partnership Grant program makes it possible for Friends groups and other organizations to strengthen and expand their roles as stewards for our parks," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "We are grateful for all the support by these groups and their continued dedication towards building and enhancing the park experience for all visitors to enjoy."
Friends of Fillmore Glen is one of three groups in central New York that has been awarded grants. Friends of Lorenzo, a historic site in Madison County, will receive $43,020 to digitize letters, maps, photos and other historical documents. Friends of Clark Reservation, a state park in Onondaga County, will get $5,400 to develop a strategic plan.
Overall, $900,000 was awarded to 30 organizations across New York.
Tily said the project would not be completed without the grant. She thinks it will have a huge impact on the visitor experience because of a lack of signage in the park.
"Whenever you go to the park, people ask you for directions if you're somewhat familiar with it because there really are no solid maps other than the camping map," she said.
Fillmore Glen is one of three state parks in Cayuga County — Fair Haven Beach and Long Point are the others. The park drew 112,731 visitors in 2020.
