Filmmaker screens Underground Railroad documentary in Auburn

AUBURN — A woman who took the journey of famed abolitionist and Auburn resident Harriet Tubman spoke and screened a documentary on her experience in the city Saturday.

Metra Lundy, producer and subject of the documentary "A Walk In Her Shoes," attended a screening and subsequent audience discussion of the film at the Carriage House Theater at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Case Research Lab. The feature, which was partially filmed in Auburn in summer 2019, chronicles Lundy retracing the trek Tubman took from Maryland to Canada as a part of the Underground Railroad.

The event was held amid Auburn's ongoing celebrations honoring Tubman's 200th birthday.

"Sometimes I call it a journey, sometimes I call it a walk, but it's really been a transformative moment of time in my life, where I've gotten to better understand myself, but also understand how the pieces around me work and are working," Lundy said of the film said. "So you'll get a chance to see my beginnings, my middle and my end, and I'm really looking at this documentary as an opportunity to be a foot soldier for talking about Tubman, having conversations around race."

The documentary, directed by Selina Garcia, covers the three legs of Lundy's over-600-mile journey in 2019, starting in Preston, Maryland. Over the first five days, she walked to Highland Park, New Jersey. Although the entire journey was not one continuous trip, the voyage totaled 11 days, ending in Canada. At several points in the film, Lundy talks about being interested in Tubman since she was young and seeing Tubman as an inspiration. She also talked about learning from Tubman scholar Kate Clifford Larson that Tubman had taken trains for portions of her journey instead of walking the entire distance, so a train and a rented car were used at different points of Lundy's experience.

At one point, Lundy is seen visiting Auburn during the time of an event celebrating Tubman at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in July 2019. Before meeting Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, Lundy is shown buying a necklace with a compass as a gift and stating that she was going to attempt to not cry. She also visited Tubman's gravesite at Fort Hill Cemetery.

During a break for attendees after the screening, LaVerne Gray, assistant professor at the Syracuse University School of Information Studies, called the documentary powerful.

"It shows not just the idea but the journey and the twists and turns of what the journey represented in the modern time and in the past, to be able to feel history by doing it," Gray said.

For the audience discussion, Lundy was in front of the crowd with Kim Szewczyk, park ranger for the Tubman park, and Jeff Ludwig, director of education for the Seward House. Ludwig, who was in the documentary and Szewczyk had introduced Lundy earlier.

Lundy took questions such as where she stayed at night during her journey, saying she went and those she was with would go to hotels, as she said Tubman would stay in other people's houses during her treks.

At one point, Lundy said she tried to address racism without "making the topic too light," saying she was happy with the end result.

"It feels hopeful, it feels like, OK, this happened, Harriet Tubman was real, the Civil War happened, racism is real," she said. "But we all have a collective responsibility to make our lives better and the lives of other people (better,) and so then, how do we do that? And our approaches aren't so different."