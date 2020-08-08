Finger Lakes algae toxin arrives early this summer

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs monitoring map, there are 13 currently confirmed harmful blooms in the Cayuga County area as of Saturday. These include one in the Seneca River near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, one in Cross Lake, three on the southern half of Owasco Lake and the rest in the northern half of Cayuga Lake.

So far this year, the HABs in the Cayuga County-area have been classified as small or large localized; there have not yet been any deemed "widespread or lakewide."

The Cayuga County Health Department put out a public advisory about Owasco Lake blooms on July 24. At least two more blooms have been confirmed in that lake subsequently, according to the DEC's online HABs map.

The county health department advises the public to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present. That could indicate the presence of blooms that are harmful.

Residents should avoid blooms in lakes and streams. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, according to the department.