Finger Lakes algae toxin arrives early this summer

Harmful algal blooms have become a common occurrence during the summer and early fall in the Cayuga County-area, but this year water quality monitors are reporting an unusually high level of toxicity in some of the blooms.
In its latest weekly report, the Cayuga Lake HABs Monitoring Program noted several recently sampled blooms on the northern part of the lake in Cayuga County are showing levels of microsystin far higher that what is typically seen this time of year.
"Specifically, 10 blooms have been observed with toxin levels that exceed all safe guidance values for water set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health," the report said.
In 2018, the Cayuga Lake program found no high-toxin blooms during July, and a year ago, just one. This year testing confirmed several in July with microsystin levels significantly above 10 micrograms/liter, the point at which the EPA classifies risk for negative health effects as moderate.
In one bloom sampled July 30 off Water Street in the village of Cayuga, microsystin levels exceeded 1,000 micrograms/liter. A bloom sampled the same day near Hibiscus Point in Union Springs had microsystin above 100 micrograms/liter. The EPA says toxin levels above 20 are high-risk.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs monitoring map, there are 13 currently confirmed harmful blooms in the Cayuga County area as of Saturday. These include one in the Seneca River near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, one in Cross Lake, three on the southern half of Owasco Lake and the rest in the northern half of Cayuga Lake.
So far this year, the HABs in the Cayuga County-area have been classified as small or large localized; there have not yet been any deemed "widespread or lakewide."
The Cayuga County Health Department put out a public advisory about Owasco Lake blooms on July 24. At least two more blooms have been confirmed in that lake subsequently, according to the DEC's online HABs map.
The county health department advises the public to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present. That could indicate the presence of blooms that are harmful.
Residents should avoid blooms in lakes and streams. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, according to the department.
When there are blooms present, the health department says that private water supplies taken directly from the lake should not be used for bathing, showering or washing dishes, even if the water is treated.
Public water supplies from the lake are treated, disinfected and monitored. So far this summer, HABs have not been detected in public water systems that draw raw water from Cayuga, Owasco or Skaneateles lakes. If public water systems are affected by harmful algal blooms, the Cayuga County Health Department will notify residents.
Residents who think that they found a harmful algal bloom should report it through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website at dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html.
Anyone with questions or symptoms that may be related to exposure to harmful algal blooms should contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
