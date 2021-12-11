Finger Lakes Arts Council festival in Auburn an outlet for artists

AUBURN — So many artists wanted to join the Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts in Auburn that many had to be turned down.

Various arts and crafts vendors had spots set up wall-to-wall at Willard Memorial Chapel for the festival Saturday. The two-day event, from the Finger Lakes Art Council, had a Victorian-era theme. Joe Sarnicola, president of the council, wore clothing that looked like it was out of the era. He also had a steampunk twist through additions such as some large goggles, and poinsettias to add holiday flair.

The council tried to fit vendors in the chapel comfortably while following COVID-19 guidelines, Sarnicola said, adding that the event was the council's first holiday festival since the pandemic began. As a result of turning artists down, they now have a list of people for the future, he added.

Sarnicola said it was amazing to receive such an "overwhelming" response, because the council didn't initially know what kind of response they would get. Many other arts and crafts festivities in the county and throughout the state have been began since the outbreak hit the United States.

"I think a lot of vendors are happy to have shows to go to," he said.

As various attendees darted in and out of different rooms, Sarnicola talked about what he believed the appeal of the event was for people.

"Besides the holidays, one, they like the building. I think they like to be in an atmosphere where's it's cheerful and inviting and I hope that we have created that," he said. He also said chapel would like to hold another event with the council in the future, so he said there will be discussions about that.

Jesse Kline, the current secretary for the art council, and Kat Alexander, the council's treasurer, said they believed the event provided an outlet for artists since many events have been closed over the last couple years. Kline said she believed artists made a lot of products during the pandemic without having outlets to sell it.

"There just wasn't many festivals and opportunities to vend due to COVID," Kline said. "It was kind of pent up."

Alexander was also at the event with her business, Everything Greener Home & Health Solutions, where she had everything from jewelry to herbal tea to shaving butter. She said her products were "100% natural" and environmentally friendly, adding that "every single ingredient" she uses is natural.

Various rooms were abuzz with activity, as the group The Flock of Free Range Children played music in one area, while the nonprofit Sew What! was in the rented space they have at the chapel, with troves of fabric and material sectioned in meticulously organized arrangements.

Arthur Hutchinson, with his business, Arthur the Artist, was one of many vendors in another room of the building. His work, some cut from paper while others were digital art, was displayed on a table. He talked about the advantages of locally made items.

"Buying local, buying small, it's not only cheaper and easier, you get more unique gifts, and you get to be out and about in your community," Hutchinson said.

Elsewhere, Denise Ruddick grabbed a greeting card she planned to buy for her sister at Artistic Impressions, which has its own storefront at the chapel. Ruddick said she was enjoying the event.

"It's good to see local artists and (people) shopping locally, because it's beneficial and it helps our communities," Ruddick said.

Artistic Impressions, from significant others and collaborators Sandra Shutter and Bill Clark, was filled with a wide range from work, including paintings from Shutter and wood pieces from Clark. Different displays were peppered throughout the locations, such as peg figures from notable women throughout history, including Anne Frank, Eleanor Roosevelt and Amelia Earhart, and three respective trees themed after LBGTQ pride, wine and feminism. Shutter and Clark talked about that they believed drew people into the holiday festival.

"I think coming out of COVID, hopefully, people are chomping at the bit to do anything socially and Christmas is approaching, we're already preparing for there to be limited supplies of retail merchandise," Clark said. "There's local vendors and unique things that people can get."

Shutter said she believes people enjoy supporting local vendors.

"I think that this community is great at doing that," she said.

