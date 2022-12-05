Finger Lakes Center for Living appoints new administrator

A new administrator has been appointed at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Erik Howard replaces Russ D'Amico at the nursing home, which is part of Auburn Community Hospital. Howard held similar roles at Shore Winds Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rochester and the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Chittenango. D'Amico left the nursing home to accept a new position at a larger facility in Syracuse, the hospital said in a news release.

"We are thrilled that Erik is joining FLCL. He has significant experience in both large and small nursing homes and has noteworthy financial and management skills that will be helpful in running our 'five-star' nursing home," said Scott A. Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO.

Howard added, "I am excited to be joining one of the finest nursing homes in New York state. FLCL has been a five-star nursing home for several years and is rated as one of the Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report. I am confident that my skillset and personality will complement the team at FLCL and I can't wait to begin meeting the staff, our residents and their families."

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org.