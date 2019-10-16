An Auburn man faces criminal charges after allegedly selling cocaine earlier this year, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force said.
Auburn Police Sgt. Tim Spingler said Elton M. Ellinger, 29, of 23 S. Lewis St., sold cocaine to an agent of the task force in two instances in early 2019.
Ellinger was picked up on an indictment warrant Tuesday at the Cayuga County Jail, where he had already been due to an unrelated charge. He was charged with two counts of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Ellinger was arraigned in Cayuga County Court Tuesday and was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. He is set to return to court Dec. 17.