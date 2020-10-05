Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires property in Owasco Flats

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced Monday it purchased 38 acres in the town of Moravia, furthering its effort to preserve land that can help prevent harmful nutrient from running into Owasco Lake.

Located in the Owasco Flats, the newly acquired property contains 785 feet of frontage along the Owasco Inlet and is adjacent to the Owasco Flats Wildlife Management Area, the land trust said in a press release.

The property, mostly used as agricultural field, is near other conservation lands owned by Cayuga County and the city of Auburn. When funds become available, the land trust will work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to transfer the parcel to the OFWMA.

Protection of lands in this area also safeguards the water quality of Owasco Lake by filtering runoff to the inlet, the land trust said. Also, it's an important area ecologically, with the flats being part of the National Audubon Society-designated Greater Summerhill Important Bird Area, where visitors often find bald eagles.

The land trust will work with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to conduct wetland restoration activities on the land prior to conveyance to the state by converting pasture lands to wetlands.

This is the land trust’s fifth land protection project at the Owasco Flats. It has protected nearly 25,000 acres throughout the Finger Lakes region.

