Finger Lakes Land Trust buys property at southeast end of Skaneateles Lake

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced that it has acquired six forested acres on the southeast end of Skaneateles Lake that it will add to an existing conservation area.

According to a press release issued Monday, the land is in the Cortland County town of Scott. The property shares a boundary with the trust's High Vista Nature Preserve, and as a result, that will expand to 153 acres of publicly accessible lands.

The FLLT has been adding to that preserve and its contiguous 303-acre Hinchcliff Family Preserve in Spafford by securing key parcels of surrounding land. Last year, the organization added 28 acres to the Hinchcliff Preserve, buffering a new hiking trail on a 75-acre property the FLLT added to the preserve in June 2020.

Extending protection in this environmentally sensitive area is a priority for the FLLT, as the steeply sloping hillsides are vital to the health of Skaneateles Lake —the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse and several towns and villages.

The preserve can be accessed from a trailhead on Vincent Hill Road or from within the Hinchcliff Preserve, and ambitious hikers may now travel over 4.5 miles within the two. The trails are open during daylight hours for quiet nature observation and low-impact recreation such as hiking and trail running.

The FLLT is working to create a greenbelt of protected lands around the southern half of Skaneateles Lake, extending from State Route 41 on the east side to State Route 41A on the west side. Other publicly accessible conservation lands in the area include Carpenter Falls State Unique Area, Bear Swamp State Forest, and the Land Trust’s Bahar Nature Preserve and Cora Kampfe Dickinson Conservation Area.

Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at http://www.fllt.org.