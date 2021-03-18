Finger Lakes Land Trust calls recent acquisition a win for Skaneateles Lake

The Finger Lakes Land Trust said a recent land acquisition will help preserve the quality of Skaneateles Lake.

The land trust announced this week that it has acquired 102 acres located off of Iowa Road in the town of Sempronius. The property is bordered to the north by Bear Swamp State Forest and contains 2,275 feet of frontage on Bear Swamp Creek, a critical tributary to Skaneateles Lake.

Situated at the southern end of the state forest, the property also contains 26 acres of wetlands, diverse tree species including red maple, cherry, and spruce, and a well-maintained trail system.

In a news release, the land trust said that conserving the property will help protect Skaneateles Lake — the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse. Ongoing efforts by the FLLT focus on securing hillsides in this area, known as the Skaneateles Highlands, especially those adjacent to Bear Swamp State Forest. Other protected lands in the area include Carpenter Falls State Unique Area and the FLLT’s Bahar Nature Preserve.