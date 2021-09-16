Finger Lakes Land Trust earns national recognition for environmental protection

The Finger Lakes Land Trust, which protects thousands of acres of land in the region, including areas critical to Owasco and Skaneateles lakes, is being recognized for upholding the highest national standards of stewardship.
The land trust announced Thursday that it has achieved its land trust accreditation renewal, joining over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation committed to professional excellence and maintaining the public's trust in its conservation work.
In a news release, the land trust said it provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that the FLLT's lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres across the U.S.
"It is exciting to recognize the Finger Lakes Land Trust's continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction," Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission, said in a statement. "Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship."
The land trust said that by working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, it has protected over 27,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The trust owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 160 properties that remain in private ownership.
In 2020, the land trust acquired 68 wooded acres overlooking Skaneateles Lake in the town of Niles which it said plays an important role in ensuring the water quality of the lake. This summer, the trust announced that it had permanently protected 93 acres in the town of Groton in Tompkins County with a conservation easement. Wholly located in the Owasco Lake watershed, the land helps safeguard the quality of the lake by filtering runoff to the inlet.
The land trust said that it focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.
Information on destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, and additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.