Finger Lakes Land Trust earns national recognition for environmental protection

The Finger Lakes Land Trust, which protects thousands of acres of land in the region, including areas critical to Owasco and Skaneateles lakes, is being recognized for upholding the highest national standards of stewardship.

The land trust announced Thursday that it has achieved its land trust accreditation renewal, joining over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation committed to professional excellence and maintaining the public's trust in its conservation work.

In a news release, the land trust said it provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that the FLLT's lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres across the U.S.

"It is exciting to recognize the Finger Lakes Land Trust's continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction," Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission, said in a statement. "Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship."