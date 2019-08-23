Voters in a USA Today poll have named the Finger Lakes the country's best wine region for the second straight year.
USA Today announced the results of the poll, part of its 10Best series of reader's choice polls, on Friday. Nominees for the poll were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors.
The region includes more than 130 wineries, including several in Cayuga County, many of which specialize in Rieslings.
The Finger Lakes wine and tourism industry generates $2.8 billion annually, according to the Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council.
"It is truly an honor to receive this award for a second year in a row. We were in the running with such impressive wine regions throughout North America. This recognition speaks to the dedication of the owners, tasting room teams, winemakers and vineyard managers. We share this award with our hospitality partners who create memorable experiences for guests visiting the Finger Lakes region," said Carmela Barbagallo, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in a news release.
For more information, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-region-2019.