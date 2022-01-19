Finger Lakes SPCA in Auburn swamped with donations honoring Betty White

On Monday, Jan. 17 — which marked what would have been recently departed iconic actress and animal rights activist Betty White's 100 birthday — Carol Russell was floored by the number of donations the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York had coming in to honor the famous funnywoman.

Russell, the executive director of the Auburn-based shelter, said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that as of around 1:15 p.m. that day, the facility received a little under $3,700 in donations to acknowledge White, who died Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. White, who was well known for her comedic roles in TV and movies over her decades-spanning career and her large following on the internet, was also a staunch animal rights advocate.

"I wish it would be Betty White's birthday every day," she said.

The "Betty White Challenge," in which people could donate money to an animal shelter or rescue of their choosing in order to honor White, has gained traction over the internet, with donations pouring in to organizations across the country.

In a post from Saturday, Jan. 15, on the SPCA's Facebook page, the organization talked about the challenge and suggested other ways people can assist local animals in recognition of White.

"You have heard of the BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE - donate $5 - or any amount to an animal welfare agency of your choice. But, how about helping an animal in distress, feeding a hungry feral, opening your garage to strays for the upcoming cold nights, providing a shelter for a stray or feral cat, spaying or neutering a feral cat in honor of BETTY WHITE's birthday?," the SPCA said in the post.

Donations came in over the weekend and there were one or two last week, Russell said, but she added that she couldn't keep up with all the notifications for donations that the Finger Lakes facility received on Monday. Donations have ranged from $5 to $200, with contributions still coming in on Wednesday, with "several very generous donations" in the SPCA's mail that day. She thanked the community, saying it is "awesome," and said she was thrilled by the support to the organization.

"We are just incredibly grateful for people's generosity and for people's donations," Russell said.

The money sent to the Finger Lakes SPCA will be going toward feeding, sheltering and spaying and neutering animals, along with the other services the organization provides. Russell noted she is "beyond-words-thrilled" about donations coming in local and to groups across the nation.

"It's awesome knowing that animals all over the country are going to be helped by this effort. It's plan and simple it doesn't get any better than that," she said. "Just knowing that so many animals will be able to be fed, that they're going to have shelter, that they're going to get spayed and neutered, that they're going to get veterinary care, these are the things that animal welfare organizations provide to animals in their shelters and whenever possible to stray cats, stray dogs, all of the above, that's what the donations will be used for."

Russell said White was "an incredible animal advocate," adding that her support was not limited to just cats and dogs.

"She was a friend to all of God's creatures, and that's what the 'Betty White Challenge' was honoring," Russell said.

Russell also asked that people get their animals spayed and neutered, keep their animals inside during cold winter temperatures and left their cats be left outside to their own devices potentially to be harmed or mate with other cats.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.