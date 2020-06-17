Finger Lakes wineries, breweries getting back on track

Like restaurants, winery, brewery and distillery tasting rooms are reopening with restrictions
Before wineries, breweries and distilleries were slated to be part of the third phase of reopening June 12 along with the region's restaurants, Finger Lakes wineries were finding inventive ways to sell their wines and stay in touch with customers virtually — including curbside pickup, takeout wine slushies, delivery offers, expanded shipping, online tastings and virtual cooking competitions.
Now they have turned that same innovative thinking to their plans to provide a safe experience for customers and a safe workplace for employees. Many are referring to protocols developed by the Wine Institute in California.
"We all knew that the culture of wine was evolving fast, with clear transitions in consumer preferences, and then COVID-19 pushed the industry over the cliff into new territory," said Sam Filler, executive director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. "We agree it is exciting that tasting rooms across the state are beginning to reopen and that wine tourism can resume this summer. We should take time to remember the valuable lessons learned about creative ways to change our business models. Consumer comfort level — and sometime preference for — exploring wine regions, engaging in wine tasting experiences, and ordering online will endure and likely increase over time."
Some of the changes you may experience include:
• You will need to wear a mask: While tasting wines would be impossible with a mask on, you will likely need to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth until you get to your designated tasting area.
• Group sizes will be reduced: Hold off on planning those big bachelorette parties. Wineries will likely be limiting groups to six people, but groups of twos and fours will be encouraged.
• Tasting bars will be spaced out: Standing shoulder to shoulder at tasting bars will become a thing of the past. Some are exploring using Plexiglas dividers between groups.
• Seated tastings will replace tasting bars: Some wineries plan to move to seated tastings. Rather than chatting with tasting room staff, visitors will be given a printed tasting sheet that will not be reused.
• You will likely be outdoors: A major asset of most wineries in the region is an abundance of outdoor space, and wineries plan to use that to their full advantage.
• Reservations will be required at many wineries
• Proofing for age may take on another purpose: Some wineries plan to scan and capture visitors' information so that when contact tracing is in place, the winery will be able to determine whether someone visited the winery.
• Wineries may be spruced up: Several are wineries have taken advantage of the down time to make cosmetic improvements.
Breweries reopening
The state craft beer community is also excited to welcome customers back to their taprooms for the first time in almost three months.
"As breweries begin to reopen, it's important for customers to understand that they are under strict rules that they must abide by in order to stay open. That includes face coverings, physical distancing requirements and sanitation efforts," said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA). "It's important for everyone to understand and obey the rules set by the brewery so they can continue to operate. We ask everyone to please be patient and please be kind to the employees and owners. They are doing all they can to make your visit a good one."
In accordance with the state Department of Health "Interim Guidance for Outdoor and Take-Out/Deliver Food Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency," breweries are permitted to open outdoor spaces with seating for on-premise consumption under the same guidance as wineries and restaurants.
The New York State Brewers Association is encouraging consumers to do their part in making the reopening of breweries a success by taking the New York State Craft Beer Pledge. The pledge reinforces safety and sanitation guidelines and asks consumers to be patient and understanding as brewery owners and staff adapt to the new operating procedures.
