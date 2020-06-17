Finger Lakes wineries, breweries getting back on track

• Wineries may be spruced up: Several are wineries have taken advantage of the down time to make cosmetic improvements.

Breweries reopening

The state craft beer community is also excited to welcome customers back to their taprooms for the first time in almost three months.

"As breweries begin to reopen, it's important for customers to understand that they are under strict rules that they must abide by in order to stay open. That includes face coverings, physical distancing requirements and sanitation efforts," said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA). "It's important for everyone to understand and obey the rules set by the brewery so they can continue to operate. We ask everyone to please be patient and please be kind to the employees and owners. They are doing all they can to make your visit a good one."

In accordance with the state Department of Health "Interim Guidance for Outdoor and Take-Out/Deliver Food Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency," breweries are permitted to open outdoor spaces with seating for on-premise consumption under the same guidance as wineries and restaurants.

The New York State Brewers Association is encouraging consumers to do their part in making the reopening of breweries a success by taking the New York State Craft Beer Pledge. The pledge reinforces safety and sanitation guidelines and asks consumers to be patient and understanding as brewery owners and staff adapt to the new operating procedures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0