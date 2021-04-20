 Skip to main content
Fire breaks out at Auburn shopping plaza
PUBLIC SAFETY

Fire breaks out at Auburn shopping plaza

Auburn Plaza fire

Auburn firefighters access the roof at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Tuesday.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

A fire broke out at the LZ Army Navy store in Auburn Tuesday morning.

The Auburn Fire Department said the call came in just before noon at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman noted around 2 p.m. that the fire was out and the investigation and cleanup were underway.

This story will be updated.

Auburn Plaza 1

The Auburn Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the LZ Army Navy store at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Tuesday.
