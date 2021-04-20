Fire breaks out at Auburn shopping plaza

The Citizen staff
A fire broke out at the LZ Army Navy store in Auburn Tuesday morning.
The Auburn Fire Department said the call came in just before noon at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman noted around 2 p.m. that the fire was out and the investigation and cleanup were underway.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.