Fire damages barn at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard

A barn the Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that a groundskeeper discovered the fire when he arrived for work at about 7 a.m. at the business at 2707 Route 80 in the town of Onondaga, a few miles east of Skaneateles.

Police said that heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the first and second floor windows of an apple barn when emergency responders arrived.

It took firefighters from multiple departments about one hour to extinguish the fire, which caused heavy damage to the barn. Police said firefighters utilized portable water tanks to bring water to the scene due to the lack of fire hydrants in the rural area.

No injuries were reported. Evidence technicians along with Onondaga County Fire Investigators were investigating the cause of the fire.

