Fire department reports multiple black bear sightings in Fleming area

Numerous Cayuga County residents have spotted black bears in the Fleming area.

The Fleming Fire Department said the sightings occurred on West Lake Road, just south of one of its stations, over the "last couple of days." Law enforcement is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to monitor the situation, the department said in a recent Facebook post.

The fire department also shared a state DEC page with information on bears and what to do if you come in contact with them. The post also advised removing outdoor bird feeders, pet food, trash and anything else that could attract bears.

"We ask that residents in the area maintain awareness of their surroundings when outside and keep an eye on their pets," the department wrote in the post. The department also reminded people they can call 911 in an emergency, but to not approach any bear they spot.

