A garage and the car inside it were destroyed by fire in Auburn Thursday.
Michael Grady, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said the blaze was reported at 1:07 p.m. in a detached garage at 169 Franklin St., which is across from the intersection with North Hoopes Avenue near Auburn Junior High School.
The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters' arrival, Grady said, but the garage and the car inside it were destroyed. Flames and heavy smoke poured out as firefighters sprayed water onto the building.
Grady said that no one was injured, and an adjacent shed on a neighboring property received minor damage.
Assistant fire chief Mark Fritz said the fire was determined to be accidental, but the cause was unknown due of the extent of the damage to the garage.
Auburn Junior High School principal David Oliver said the fire did not cause problems for students walking home from school, but a message was sent out through the school district's messenger system to parents who might be driving to the school to avoid Franklin Street near North Seward Avenue.