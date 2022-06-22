Fire destroys garage in Skaneateles but most of house saved

A garage was destroyed in a Skaneateles fire that spread to a home Wednesday morning, but damage to the residence was limited.

Dana Pickering, first assistant chief with the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department, told The Citizen that the call for a blaze at 151 E. Genesee St. came in around 3:48 a.m.

It was determined the fire originated in the garage, and spread to an outside wall of the home. While the garage is a complete loss, Pickering said, the house received "very little damage."

There were no injuries, and two adults and two children safely exited the house. The fire was extinguished a little before 5 a.m., Pickering said, adding that the cause of the blaze was under investigation by fire investigators with Onondaga County.

Pickering said all of the agencies at the scene coordinated together well.

"The residents all got out safe and we all did our job," he said.

A Facebook post on the fire from Evan Whitney, the official photographer for the volunteer Mottville Fire Company, said fire departments with Skaneateles, Mottville, Owasco, Amber, Marcellus, Jordan, Spafford, Borodino, Elbridge, Navorino and Otisco were all at the scene.

