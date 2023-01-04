 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire destroys mobile home in Sempronius

  • 0
  • Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Firefighters battle a fire that heavily damaged a trailer home on Franklin Road in Sempronius Wednesday morning.

A call came in around 9 a.m. about a structure fire at a single-family residence on 5994 Franklin Road. Det. Lt. Robert Franklin, commander of the criminal investigation division of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, said around 3 p.m. Wednesday that the fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported and the structure "appears to be total loss."

Two people lived in the dwelling. No injuries were reported. Franklin said no one was inside the building when the fire started and Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the structure

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Cayuga County fire investigators.  

Fire departments from Sempronius, New Hope, West Niles, Owasco, Moravia, Locke, Aurelius, Homer, Genoa, Scipio and both stations from Fleming were at the scene, in addition to the sheriff's office, New York State Police and Four Town Ambulance.

People are also reading…

Reporter Kelly Rocheleau contributed to this report.

Trailer Fire 1.JPG
Trailer Fire 2.JPG
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'There might not be a later': The Ukrainians refusing to give up passions amid war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News