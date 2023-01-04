Fire destroys mobile home in Sempronius

Firefighters battle a fire that heavily damaged a trailer home on Franklin Road in Sempronius Wednesday morning.

A call came in around 9 a.m. about a structure fire at a single-family residence on 5994 Franklin Road. Det. Lt. Robert Franklin, commander of the criminal investigation division of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, said around 3 p.m. Wednesday that the fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported and the structure "appears to be total loss."

Two people lived in the dwelling. No injuries were reported. Franklin said no one was inside the building when the fire started and Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the structure

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Cayuga County fire investigators.

Fire departments from Sempronius, New Hope, West Niles, Owasco, Moravia, Locke, Aurelius, Homer, Genoa, Scipio and both stations from Fleming were at the scene, in addition to the sheriff's office, New York State Police and Four Town Ambulance.

Reporter Kelly Rocheleau contributed to this report.