Fire extinguished at Hill-Rom building in Skaneateles

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire call at a Hill-Rom facility in Skaneateles early Tuesday morning.

The Mottville Fire Company said in a Facebook post that at 12:10 a.m., the department was called to the 4341 State St. Road facility owned by the medical device manufacturer.

"Upon arrival of Car 1, smoke was found in the tool room," the post said.

The post said the alarm was then upgraded to an industrial fire and departments from Skaneateles, Sennett, Jordan, Marcellus and Fairmount all assisted.

The incident was "isolated to a single machine" and the area was ventilated, the post said, and the departments resolved the situation.

