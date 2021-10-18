Fire heavily damages Union Springs home

A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Union Springs house, displacing a family of four.

Union Springs Fire Department Chief Garret Waldron said the family reported the fire at 3:12 p.m. Sunday after they returned to their 202 Cayuga St. home. The first firefighters on the scene encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area, with the fire advancing its way through the house.

Waldron put out two alarms to bring in additional units to assist. The first alarm brought firefighters from departments in Cayuga, Aurora, Fleming and Aurelius. A second alarm brought another Fleming unit along with Owasco firefighters and county fire coordinators.

Waldron said the fire was out in an about an hour, but the house sustained heavy damage, especially in the rear of the structure where the kitchen is located. No people were injured, but a pet cat died.

County fire investigators are still determining the cause, but signs are pointing to an appliance issue, Waldron said.

In addition to the fire departments on the scene, AMR Ambulance was there as a precaution and New York State Police assisted with traffic control, which included shutting down a portion of the road, which is also Route 90.

