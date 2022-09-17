Firearms, ammo turned in at gun buyback in Camillus

The New York Attorney General's Office said that 172 firearms and more than 50 pounds of ammunition were turned in at a gun buyback event at the Camillus Fire Department Saturday.

The AG's office, along with the Camillus Police Department, accepted — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

Saturday’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 172 guns, including 91 long guns, 51 handguns, 26 non-working guns, and four assault rifles. The AG's office said in a news release that it has helped remove nearly 3,500 guns out of communities since 2019.

Monetary compensation in the form of prepaid gift cards was given for every unloaded gun that was received and secured by an officer on site.

“Getting guns off the streets and out of our communities is one of the many ways my office is working to protect New York families and combat rising crime rates,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “By working closely with our partners in the Camillus Police Department, we were able to organize this successful event and remove 172 guns from the local community. I will keep working to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and ensure that our state is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”

“Collecting unwanted firearms is an important community service and I appreciate Attorney General Letitia James’ actions to ensure public safety in Central New York,” said State Sen. John Mannion. “This event is the safe, responsible, and legal way to remove any unwanted firearms from your home.”