Firefighter treated for minor injuries in Auburn garage fire

A city firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after falling off a ladder during a fire that damaged a garage and RV in Auburn Wednesday night.

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said Thursday that the call for the detached garage fire at 34 Burt Ave. came in around 8:16 p.m. A camper was in the burning two-car garage.

Fritz said a firefighter was transported to Auburn Community Hospital as a precautionary measure after falling off of a ladder onto blacktop. Fritz said that firefighter has since been discharged. In a post on the fire from the AFD's Facebook page, the department said there was "one minor injury" at the scene.

The garage and camper were heavily damaged, Fritz said, adding that there was minor damage to the house at that address through some melted siding, but the residents were not displaced. No civilians were injured. The cause of the fire was still being investigated Thursday.

