 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter treated for minor injuries in Auburn garage fire
PUBLIC SAFETY

Firefighter treated for minor injuries in Auburn garage fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Garage Fire 1.JPG

Auburn firefighters battle a blaze that heavily damaged a garage at 34 Burt Ave. Wednesday evening. Go to auburnpub.com for video.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A city firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after falling off a ladder during a fire that damaged a garage and RV in Auburn Wednesday night.

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said Thursday that the call for the detached garage fire at 34 Burt Ave. came in around 8:16 p.m. A camper was in the burning two-car garage.

Fritz said a firefighter was transported to Auburn Community Hospital as a precautionary measure after falling off of a ladder onto blacktop. Fritz said that firefighter has since been discharged. In a post on the fire from the AFD's Facebook page, the department said there was "one minor injury" at the scene.

The garage and camper were heavily damaged, Fritz said, adding that there was minor damage to the house at that address through some melted siding, but the residents were not displaced. No civilians were injured. The cause of the fire was still being investigated Thursday.

Auburn Fire Department on the scene of a garage fire at 34 Burt Avenue. Firefighters battled flames and thick black smoke that heavily damaged the large detached structure.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened to the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News