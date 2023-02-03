Firefighters from more than a dozen departments helped fight a barn fire in frigid weather Friday afternoon in the town of Scipio.

The call for help went out just before 1:30 p.m. when a 911 caller reported seeing smoke coming from a barn at 4336 Cork St., between Fleming Scipio Townline Road and Mosher Road.

The first firefighters on the scene from Scipio confirmed that the barn was on fire and quickly established a fill site at Scipio Quarry for responding tanker trucks. A fire hydrant on Fleming Scipio Townline Road was also being used.

Fire was reported to be in the rear of the barn, and all of the cows were reported to have been evacuated.

In addition to Scipio, fire departments responding to the initial call included Poplar Ridge, Fleming, Aurelius, Long Hill, Aurora, King Ferry and Union Springs.

At 2 p.m., additional tankers were requested to respond, and Cayuga County 911 dispatched Moravia, Throop, Union Springs and Fleming Station 2.

The Sempronious, West Niles, Locke, Moravia and New Hope fire departments were called a short time later.

Firefighters were contending with blowing snow and temperatures in the single digits. Road conditions were reported to be poor in the area, and the Scipio Highway Department was asked to send a truck to salt the roads.

Shelters where firefighters could get out of the cold were being organized, and a bus was reported to be en route to the scene. Given the wind chill, medical personnel were asked to check on the health and safety of firefighters.

By 2:20, it was reported that there were no flames in the barn, but the fire was still creating dense smoke. A second fill site for responding tanker trucks was being established at 2:30 at Fleming Station 2.

Friday's fire was the latest in a series of blazes that kept firefighters in the southern part of Cayuga County busy for more than 24 hours.