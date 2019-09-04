Firefighters scrambled Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out at a home in Ira.
A building was reported to be fully involved in flames shortly after the initial call for help went out at about 4:20 p.m. for a fire at 3787 Carter Road.
Cayuga County 911 said that everyone had been evacuated from the home and there were no reported injuries.
A fill site was established so that tanker trucks could be refilled. Fire departments from Cato, Fair Haven, Victory and Red Creek were among those asked to assist the Ira Fire Department.
The area of the fire was just west of Onondaga County and south of the border with Oswego County.
The blaze was reported as being knocked down at around 5:40 p.m., 911 dispatchers said.