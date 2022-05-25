Firefighters battle blazes at two neighboring Auburn homes; six people displaced

Auburn Fire Department crews contended with blazes at two homes Wednesday morning, with four adults and two children displaced as a result of the damage.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said the call regarding a house on fire at 34 Gaylord St. came in at around 12:31 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said 36 Gaylord St. next door was also on fire when firefighters arrived. The fires were extinguished by 2:03 a.m., 911 said, adding that the last unit left the scene by 6:43 a.m.

Red Cross assisted a family of two adults and two children as well as two other adults affected by the blaze, 911 said.

Both structures sustained "significant" damage, Sherman added. No injuries were reported. Auburn City Ambulance and the Auburn Police Department were also at the scene.

Sherman said Wednesday morning that the fires were still under investigation.

