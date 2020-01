Firefighters from several towns spent more than an hour battling flames Wednesday at a storage shed at Lakeview Country Club in Owasco.

The fire was reported at about 3:15 p.m. at the 6642 East Lake Road property, and firefighters from Owasco, Fleming and Aurelius responded with trucks and equipment.

A Cayuga County Fire Investigation Team was asked to report to the scene of the fire at 4:20 p.m.

