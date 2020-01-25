Firefighters cut vehicle apart, call for helicopter after crash in Cayuga County
Firefighters cut vehicle apart, call for helicopter after crash in Cayuga County

A driver who suffered serious injuries in a crash in Locke Friday was transported to a Syracuse hospital by helicopter, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Saturday that they received a call about a crash on Toll Gate Hill Road in Locke around 9:57 p.m. A vehicle operated by a male went off the road, hit a tree and overturned. A passerby came upon the accident and called 911.

The vehicle's roof and windshield had to be removed to extricate the driver from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and he was transported with serious injuries by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital In Syracuse. Police would only say that the driver was male, but would not release his name.

State police, 911 dispatch, Four Town Ambulance and fire departments from Locke, Moravia and Groton all assisted with the scene.

