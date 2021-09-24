Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Auburn

The Citizen staff
The Auburn Fire Department quickly put out a small kitchen fire Friday morning.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Grady said a neighbor reported the fire at 13 Garrow St. at 6:10 a.m. It was extinguished in under five minutes, Grady said, with the fire contained to the kitchen.
There were no injuries, Grady said, and there was no one home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
