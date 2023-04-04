Improperly discarded smoking materials were the cause of a small fire in Auburn Tuesday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Mike Grady, an assistant fire chief with the department, said a call about a fire at an apartment building at 253 Genesee St. came in around 11:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters dealt with a small blaze in the wall by the stairs closest to the entrance, Grady said, adding that the fire was extinguished in around 15 minutes. Personnel were at the scene for about 50 minutes.

It was determined the fire was caused by improperly disposed smoking materials, as someone had been smoking by the steps of the building, Grady said. There were no injuries and no one was displaced as a result of the fire, as all of the tenants in the buildings were able to go back inside after the AFD was finished.

The Auburn Police Department, Auburn City Ambulance and the City of Auburn Code Enforcement Office were also at the scene.