Firefighters limit damage caused by Fleming house fire
FIREFIGHTING

  • Updated
Fire

Crews from Fleming Fire Department, with on-scene assistance from Aurelius and Owasco firefighters, put out a small electrical fire in Fleming Sunday.

 Fleming Fire Department

Crews from multiple Cayuga County fire departments put out an electrical fire inside a wall of a Fleming home on Glanville Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fleming Fire Department's Facebook page, the call for a structure fire came in at 4:55 p.m. A Fleming Fire Department car was first on scene and quickly located the fire in the rear wall of the home, and crews from Fleming, Aurelius and Owasco "responded to the scene, secured power to the residence, contained a small fire in the wall and extinguished the fire. Light overhaul and ventilation was performed and the residence was turned back over to the homeowner in less than an hour after their quick actions led to minimal damage."

The Moravia Fire Department provided assistance handling a move-up assignment while the other departments were on scene.

