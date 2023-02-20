Quick work by responding firefighters kept damage from an overnight fire at an Auburn home contained, the Auburn Fire Department said.

The department responded to a call for siding on fire at 318 McIntosh Drive at 2:24 a.m. Monday, AFD said in a Facebook post. Responding crews discovered an active fire around the chimney in the back of the house, and were able to put it out in about five minutes. No injuries were reported.

The response required a second special callback for city coverage while firefighters were at the scene, and a fire investigator also was called in. Information on the cause was not immediately available.

The department said crews remained at the scene until 6:30 a.m.

"Because of the quick work of crews, the family was not displaced," the AFD said, giving thanks to Cayuga County 911, Auburn City Ambulance, Auburn Police Department and Auburn Office of Code Enforcement for assistance.