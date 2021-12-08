Firefighters limit damage in Cato corn dryer fire

A corn dryer fire in Cato Tuesday required response from more than a dozen area fire departments.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said Wednesday that the call for a corn dryer fire came in at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday at 2688 Route 370. The dryer, which is part of a large grain silo facility at Cedar Creek Farms, had flames shooting out of it initially but firefighters worked quickly to douse the blaze.

Fire departments with Cato, Weedsport, Ira, Conquest, Jordan, Baldwinsville, Victory, Lysander, Plainville, Sennett, Throop and Red Creek all assisted, plus the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Cayuga County Coordinators and CIMVAC Ambulance, dispatchers said.

Visible fire damage was largely limited to the corn dryer. Additional information was not available from Cayuga County dispatchers, and Cato Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1