 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
AUBURN

Firefighters spend hours at blaze on Genesee Street in Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0

AUBURN — Auburn firefighters spent several hours battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Several Auburn Fire Department vehicles were on the scene, and a hose from a ladder truck was being used to douse the second story at 268 Genesee St.

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Grady said a call came in around 2:58 p.m. about a building with smoke and fire coming out at different points.

AFD personnel were still at the scene between Delevan and Sherwood streets after 6 p.m. but no fire or smoke was visible at that point. An Auburn City Ambulance was standing by at the scene, which is next door to Spoon and Fork Asia Cuisine.

Traffic was blocked around the area and clusters of people stood by and watched the firefighting operations.

There were no reports of injuries.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News