Firefighters spend hours at blaze on Genesee Street in Auburn

AUBURN — Auburn firefighters spent several hours battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Several Auburn Fire Department vehicles were on the scene, and a hose from a ladder truck was being used to douse the second story at 268 Genesee St.

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Grady said a call came in around 2:58 p.m. about a building with smoke and fire coming out at different points.

AFD personnel were still at the scene between Delevan and Sherwood streets after 6 p.m. but no fire or smoke was visible at that point. An Auburn City Ambulance was standing by at the scene, which is next door to Spoon and Fork Asia Cuisine.

Traffic was blocked around the area and clusters of people stood by and watched the firefighting operations.

There were no reports of injuries.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

