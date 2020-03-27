Fires in Sterling, Cato under investigation

Two fires that broke out in northern Cayuga County on Friday are under investigation, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

The call for a fire at a home at 1085 Old State Road in Sterling came in around 11:35 a.m. Dispatchers said the residents got out of the home by the time firefighters arrived at the fully-involved blaze; there were no injures.

The fire was extinguished by around 12:45 p.m. Cayuga County fire investigators are at the scene.

Fire departments from Fair Haven, Red Creek, Hannibal, Wolcott, Ira, Granby, Cato, Cody, Weedsport, town of Oswego, state police and county coordinators were at the scene.

A call for a blaze at a detached garage at a residence at 11159 Route 34 between West Main Street and Hunter Road in Cato came in around 1:13 p.m. Dispatchers said people working in the garage got out, adding there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished around 1:30 p.m. Cayuga County fire investigators are looking into the blaze.

Fire departments from Cato, Conquest, Port Byron, Weedsport, Victory, Jordan, Ira, CIMVAC Ambulance, state police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and county coordinators were all at the incident.

