Fireworks complaints in Auburn up almost tenfold this year

There's been an explosive rise in fireworks use across New York state this year, and Auburn is no exception.
The Cayuga County 911 center told The Citizen it has received almost 10 times as many calls complaining about the pyrotechnic displays this year compared to last year.
Sunday night, the fireworks were so bad in the vicinity of Auburn Community Hospital that Cayuga County 911 posted on its Facebook page, asking people to stop igniting them. A helicopter was unable to lift off from the hospital due to the danger the fireworks posed to the patient and flight crew, the center said.
The county's 911 administrator, Denise Spingler, said Auburn police responded to the scene and after their investigation, the helicopter was able to take off.
The 911 center has received 97 calls related to fireworks since May 1, Spingler said.
In comparison, the center received 10 calls in the same time frame last year, she continued, and 23 in 2018. (Data from previous years was unavailable.)
The rise in fireworks has been even sharper in cities like New York, where there have been more than 6,000 complaints about them this month compared to 27 in the same time frame last year, Gothamist reported. Nightly plethoras of pyrotechnics have also been reported in Albany, Rochester and Syracuse.
Many attribute the rise to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only has it led to the cancellation of summer fireworks shows — like the ones that follow the annual Fourth of July event at Emerson Park and Auburn Doubledays games — but the pandemic has also left people bored at home, or eager to blow off steam.
Still, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler asked those who use fireworks in the city to show some consideration for their neighbors. Though some fireworks are legal in New York and available for purchase in Auburn, he continued, that doesn't make them any less of a potential nuisance.
"Maybe your neighbors are elderly and go to sleep early. Maybe they have pets that are adversely affected by loud noise and bright lights. Perhaps their neighbors have health conditions or small children that these things affect," Butler said in an email. "We need to remember our basic civic duty to each other and consider these things appropriately."
The only fireworks legally available for sale and use in Cayuga County are sparkling devices, which are ground-based or handheld. They produce a shower of colored sparks and/or a colored flame, a crackling or whistling noise, and smoke. Butler said they can be as noisy as illegal fireworks, which many purchase in neighboring Pennsylvania or Canada.
So it's hard to know how many of the fireworks that are igniting complaints in Auburn are sparklers and how many aren't. But as the noise continues nightly, Butler said police may wind up with no recourse but to arrest users of illegal fireworks and seize any they discover, particularly when warnings are ignored.
"We certainly want to use our discretion to avoid arrests when possible," Butler said, "but some individuals do not always heed a friendly warning to cease their actions."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.