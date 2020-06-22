Fireworks complaints in Auburn up almost tenfold this year

Fireworks safety tips

In a joint news release, the Auburn police and fire departments asked the community to follow these safety tips while using fireworks:

1. Obey all local laws. Know your fireworks, and read the caution labels and performance descriptions before igniting them.

2. All fireworks should be supervised by a responsible adult. Never give fireworks to children.

3. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

4. Wear safety glasses.

5. Light one firework at a time, and then quickly move away.

6. Do not hold ignited fireworks in your hand.

7. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Do not ignite them on city streets.

8. Never relight a "dud" firework. Wait 20 minutes and soak it in a bucket of water before discarding it.

9. After purchasing fireworks, always store them in a cool, dry place.

10. When using fireworks, always have a connected hose, bucket of water or other water source nearby.

11. Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can, away from any building or combustible materials, until the next day.

12. Ensure all pets and animals are away from fireworks noise.

13. Be conscientious of your neighbors and remember that noise, lights and smoke may be alarming or disruptive to some. So choose the time and place of your fireworks use appropriately.