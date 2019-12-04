OWASCO — The Emerson Park programming plan was unveiled at a public meeting Wednesday night.
About 50 people — many with questions — came to the park's pavilion to learn more about the programming initiative, a part of the master plan for the park approved by the Cayuga County Legislature in 2015.
Public engagement sessions for potential programming were held in March. Cayuga County Planning and Economic Development director Steve Lynch kicked off the event Wednesday by thanking those who had attended previous meetings and introduced Dan Biederman, president of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, who the county has been working with on programming. The firm works on public and private spaces around the country and has developed programs for parks in cities such as New York, Dallas and San Francisco.
Biederman and Charlie Stein, the firm's senior manager of client relations, spoke about the idea of inexpensive programming that can be held through the year to draw people in. Stein said those community engagement sessions made it clear there was demand for food and beverage in the park, general entertainment and programming for children and events at the pavilion. For the food, Stein suggested food trucks. Stein emphasized the importance of movable furniture, such as tables and chairs and that people of all ages and abilities should be able to move them. He said different programs should be held at different parts of the day throughout each season.
More proposals include programming at Deauville Island, including a "destination playground" integrated with complementary park components such as the movable furniture, shelters and concessions. Stein also suggested building a concert space that could be used for large and smaller events. Other programs suggested included movies, boat tours, yoga and using the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse building when the theater season ends. Stein also spoke about possibilities such as snowman building contests and ice carving demonstrations in the winter and moving outdoor programming into the pavilion during the cold months.
You have free articles remaining.
"This space needs to be utilized by you, the public," Stein said. "We heard you and we agree that that needs to be done."
People asked questions, including whether educational signs could be put up. Biederman said that was done at a San Francisco park they were involved with and added he could see the idea of businesses sponsoring them. One person suggested they be mindful of potential environmental impacts and another asked about transportation to the park for those without vehicles and whether jobs would be available through programming.
Biederman said after the meeting that a night-time meeting could be held in January. Stein said the firm appreciated the feedback.
Friends Jim Genkos and Tim Walczyk said they were impressed by what they heard, but mentioned they'd like to see winter recreation such as snowshoeing and ice-skating.
"It's impressive, exciting, I hope it all works out. I'd like to see it happen," Walczyk said.