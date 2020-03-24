First coronavirus death reported in Onondaga County

The first novel coronavirus-related death has been reported in Onondaga County.

The individual was an "elderly hospitalized patient," according to the Onondaga County Health Department. There are no risks of exposure to the general public.

"This sad news proves how important it is to take measures to protect ourselves, our families and our community," Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said.

This story will be updated after Onondaga County's 3 p.m. briefing.

