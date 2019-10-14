FLEMING — For former Auburn mayor Melina Carnicelli, being the honoree of this year’s Christopher Columbus Day dinner was “thrilling” for multiple reasons.
The first and only female mayor of Auburn, who served in that position from 1996 to 2003, said early in the evening that she was excited to be recognized in her hometown for her heritage and as a woman in leadership.
“For those reasons it’s really quite wonderful, and my remarks tonight are about the women who have come before me and formulated really who I am today,” she said.
For the last six years, the Cayuga County Cultural Italian American Organization holds its Columbus Day event to celebrate Italian heritage and recognize a person in the local community with a dinner and proclamations by guest speakers.
The 2019 recognition dinner for Carnicelli was held Sunday evening at the Springside Inn in Fleming.
CIAO Co-chair Tony Gucciardi said he and other members started the organization 6.5 years ago “to carry on the work of some of the people who came before us to highlight Italian-American success and Italian-American contributions to our community.”
However, as Gucciardi pointed out, the honorees of the Columbus Day dinner don’t need to be of Italian descent. The 2017 honoree and former Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate principal Jeanne Hogan isn’t Italian -- “unless there’s a vowel at the end of that name that I’m not aware of,” he said.
As people continued to file into the event space, Gucciardi said he was excited for what was shaping up to be a big turnout. With more than 20 fully-occupied tables, CIAO Secretary Dick Paulino estimated that the guest list included about 220 people.
“It’s a testament to Melina’s contributions to the community -- and success,” Gucciardi said. “First female mayor in the history of Auburn and to that point, the only female mayor so far. That’s a big accomplishment.”
CIAO co-chair Paolo Saltarello said the dinner always sees a good turnout. “We’re very privileged and honored to have this special event each year to honor a local member of our community,” he said. “These are held all over the United States in Italian communities. So we still continue to do so.”
To begin the festivities, a few Italian immigrants sang the Italian national anthem after nine-year-old Amy Barbuto, of Syracuse, sang the United States national anthem. Among the speakers were Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, U.S. Rep. John Katko and New York State Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Katko said to the audience that he was talking to someone about Carnicelli earlier. “They told me that she was a very kind soul, very sweet, she never complained. Very gentle, very nice. And I said to myself, ‘Why would she ever get involved in politics?’” he said.
Carnicelli was a city councilor, superintendent of schools at the Ithaca School District and was instrumental in starting the Women’s March in Seneca Falls that began in 2017.
During her speech, Carnicelli noted that she was the first woman of Italian-American descent to be honored at one of the annual Columbus Day dinners and dedicated the night to the women of her Italian neighborhood around Orchard Street in Auburn.
“Thank you, on behalf of all women of Italian heritage who are of accomplishment far greater than mine, especially those who go unnoticed or unrecognized for all the good they do and all the unknown impact they make,” she said.