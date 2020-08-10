First harmful algal bloom of 2020 reported on Skaneateles Lake

The Skaneateles Lake shoreline monitoring program has reported the summer's first harmful algal bloom on that water body.
The Skaneateles Lake Association Executive Director Frank Moses, who has been trained by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for shoreline monitoring, reported a "small localized" bloom Monday morning in water off Thayer Park in the village of Skaneateles. The bloom was seen around 8:21 a.m. and had dissipated by 11 a.m., but SLA noted that it "could re-establish with continuation of sunlight, high temperatures, and lack of wind."
With the bloom on Skaneateles Lake, all three of the Finger Lakes in the Cayuga County area — Cayuga, Owasco and now Skaneateles — have experienced HABs this summer.
Testing done on water samples by the Cayuga Lake HABs Monitoring Program has found that several blooms on the northern part of the lake in Cayuga County are showing levels of microsystin far higher that what is typically seen this time of year.
The testing in Cayuga Lake is separate from the DEC program, which has reduced sampling and testing this summer in favor of more visual reporting, Moses said.
"There has been enough high quality photo submittal by volunteers and an increased ability by DEC to visually verify where it made sense to them to discontinue the sampling part of the volunteer activities," Moses said, noting that DEC also wanted to decrease risk of volunteers being exposed to HABS, which can cause an array of health issues.
Moses said DEC still does sample Skaneateles Lake water periodically, along with the city of Syracuse, which draws from the lake for its public drinking water supply.
According to the DEC's HABs monitoring map, there are 13 currently confirmed harmful blooms in the Cayuga County area as of Monday. These include one in the Seneca River near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, one in Cross Lake, three on the southern half of Owasco Lake and the rest in the northern half of Cayuga Lake.
So far this year, the HABs in the Cayuga County-area have been classified as small or large localized; there have not yet been any deemed "widespread or lakewide."
The Cayuga County Health Department advises the public to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present. That could indicate the presence of blooms that are harmful.
Residents should avoid blooms in lakes and streams. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, according to the department.
When there are blooms present, the health department says that private water supplies taken directly from the lake should not be used for bathing, showering or washing dishes, even if the water is treated.
Public water supplies from the lake are treated, disinfected and monitored. So far this summer, HABs have not been detected in public water systems that draw raw water from Cayuga, Owasco or Skaneateles lakes. If public water systems are affected by harmful algal blooms, the county health departments will notify residents.
Residents who think that they found a harmful algal bloom should report it through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website at dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html.
