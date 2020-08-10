First harmful algal bloom of 2020 reported on Skaneateles Lake

Moses said DEC still does sample Skaneateles Lake water periodically, along with the city of Syracuse, which draws from the lake for its public drinking water supply.

According to the DEC's HABs monitoring map, there are 13 currently confirmed harmful blooms in the Cayuga County area as of Monday. These include one in the Seneca River near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, one in Cross Lake, three on the southern half of Owasco Lake and the rest in the northern half of Cayuga Lake.

So far this year, the HABs in the Cayuga County-area have been classified as small or large localized; there have not yet been any deemed "widespread or lakewide."

The Cayuga County Health Department advises the public to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present. That could indicate the presence of blooms that are harmful.

Residents should avoid blooms in lakes and streams. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, according to the department.

When there are blooms present, the health department says that private water supplies taken directly from the lake should not be used for bathing, showering or washing dishes, even if the water is treated.