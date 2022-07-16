First harmful algal blooms of 2022 confirmed in Cayuga County-area lakes

The first harmful algal blooms of the 2022 season have been confirmed in Cayuga County-area waters.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has reported several confirmed small blooms in Cayuga Lake, many of them clustered near the shoreline in the village of Cayuga toward the north end of the lake. A few blooms have also been confirmed along the southwester shoreline near Taughannock Falls in Tompkins County.

Another widespread bloom was confirmed in Cross Lake in northern Cayuga County. To the east in Onondaga County, Otisco Lake has experienced several blooms, including one classified as "large localized."

The blooms are a health threat to people who recreate in the lake water. Public health officials urge people to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.

None of the blooms reported so far have been near any drinking water intake pipes. In past years, the Cayuga County Health Department has advised residents that it will notify and advise the public if toxins appear in treated water. It recommends storing 1 gallon of clean water for each person in the home and having a minimum of a three-day supply in case of a water emergency.

Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.

People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.

According to the DEC's HABs tracker map posted online, all of the HABs confirmed in Cayuga County Lake have been classified so far as "small localized"

The DEC states the following about what is classifications mean:

Small Localized: Bloom affects a small area of the waterbody, limited from one to several neighboring properties.

Large Localized: Bloom affects many properties within an entire cove, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of the waterbody.

Widespread or Lakewide: Bloom affects the entire waterbody, a large portion of the lake, or most to all of the shoreline.

Open Water: Sample was collected near the center of the lake and may indicate that the bloom is widespread and conditions may be worse along shorelines or within recreational areas. Special precautions should be taken in situations when a Confirmed with High Toxins Bloom is reported with an Open Water extent because toxins are likely to be even higher in shoreline areas.