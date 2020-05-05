First new Cayuga County COVID-19 case in five days

A man in his 60s has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first new COVID-19 case in Cayuga County since Thursday.
The man lives outside of Auburn — the 45th resident of a Cayuga County town who has tested positive for the virus. He is one of two active cases in the county. Both positive cases are in mandatory isolation.
Contact tracing for the new case is complete, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
There have been 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. Fifty people have recovered and one person died.
Most of the COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County have been under age 40. The new case is the fourth person in their 60s to test positive for the virus. There have been 21 cases in the 30-39 age range and 13 in the 20-29 group.
A majority of the cases — 31 — are males, while 22 women have tested positive.
As of Tuesday, 29 people are in mandatory quarantine. Mandatory quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.
Cayuga County has received 1,074 test results — 53 positive, 1,021 negative. There are 22 pending test results, according to the health department.
Onondaga County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which brings the total there to 40.
That county has been pro-actively testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks, and reported on Tuesday that is up to 14,101 tests conducted. The total included 515 tests conducted between Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
Unlike many of the more rural counties in the region, it has been reporting larger numbers of positive results during the past two weeks. Onondaga County reported 27 more newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, for a year-to-date total of 1,115. The number of active cases increased by 20 to 452.
