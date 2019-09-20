WEEDSPORT — A former undersheriff for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office who died of cancer linked to his efforts in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and Cayuga County-area first responders were acknowledged at an annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony held by the Weedsport Central School District Friday night.
Stephen B. McLoud, who died in August at age 59, assisted with search and recovery efforts after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. This work caused the cancer that lead to his death. He was born in Auburn and played football while attended school in Weedsport.
In addition to joining the sheriff's office in 1983, being promoted from patrol deputy to investigator in 1991 and acting as undersheriff from 2003 until his retirement in 2006, McLoud also had a long history of serving Weedsport specifically. He became the first full-time police officer for the village in 1982 before joining the sheriff's office and had been a 35-year member of the Weedsport Fire Department.
The ceremony was held during the halftime portion of Weedsport High School's varsity football game against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School. Among the emergency personnel who walked to the middle of the field were members of the Weedsport Police Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Weedsport Fire Department and Larry Dygert, the deputy director of fire services for Cayuga County, and more. Weedsport students holding American flags were among those who were also on the field. Student Joe Wloch served as the master of ceremonies for the event, praising McLoud and thanking first responders for their service.
"We sincerely appreciate the time and effort each spend of you helping others. Thank you," he said.
At one point, members of McLoud's family were presented with a certificate from the International Conference of Police Chaplains. Phil Chrys, former varsity football coach for Weedsport, spoke about McLoud, calling him "a true warrior."
"The courage, optimism and competitive determination that Steve brought to this football field, he brought to his fight against the relentless disease that developed from his 9/11 exposure that eventually took him from us on August 29th," Chrys said.
Don Laraway, a part-time member of the Weedsport Police Department and a full-time member of the Auburn Police Department, spoke before the ceremony.
"It's nice the school district takes its time to recognize first responders," Laraway said.