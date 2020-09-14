Five active COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With three newly confirmed cases since Friday along with one recovery, the number of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County stands at five as of Monday afternoon.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported the figure as part of its latest COVID-19 situational update.

One new case was confirmed on Saturday, a man in his 20s who lives outside the city of Auburn.

Another positive test result came Sunday, another man in his 20s from outside Auburn.

The third newly confirmed case was reported Monday, a man in his 50s, also a resident outside Auburn.

The health department said contact tracing was completed for the case confirmed on Saturday, but it did not provide information on contact tracing for the other two cases.

As of Monday afternoon, Cayuga County had five people in mandatory isolation because they have tested positive for COVID-19 and either still have symptoms or have not been symptom-free long enough to be discharged from that status. That total is down from the four people in isolation that was reported on Friday.