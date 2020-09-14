Five active COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County

With three newly confirmed cases since Friday along with one recovery, the number of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County stands at five as of Monday afternoon.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported the figure as part of its latest COVID-19 situational update.
One new case was confirmed on Saturday, a man in his 20s who lives outside the city of Auburn.
Another positive test result came Sunday, another man in his 20s from outside Auburn.
The third newly confirmed case was reported Monday, a man in his 50s, also a resident outside Auburn.
The health department said contact tracing was completed for the case confirmed on Saturday, but it did not provide information on contact tracing for the other two cases.
As of Monday afternoon, Cayuga County had five people in mandatory isolation because they have tested positive for COVID-19 and either still have symptoms or have not been symptom-free long enough to be discharged from that status. That total is down from the four people in isolation that was reported on Friday.
Mandatory quarantines, required for people who have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case but have not tested positive themselves, are now at 26. That's down from 33 reported on Friday.
For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 184 confirmed COVID-19 case, with 176 recoveries and three deaths.
As Cayuga County's coronavirus case levels remain low and stable, data reported for the central New York region in recent days shows an increase in the COVID-19 infection rate. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the state's figure can be misleading because it's not including negative pooled saliva test results.
The state Department of Health reported central New York's infection rate was 2% on Sunday and 1.4% on Monday, both highest in the state.
McMahon said the higher rate is being driven largely by increased cases connected with universities in the region, especially at SUNY Oswego, where officials have put in increased restrictions on campus because as the school is nearing a 100-case threshold for triggering a shutdown of in-person instruction.
"They did thousands of saliva tests, yet those tests weren't counting the data," McMahon said of SUNY Oswego.
In Onondaga County, he said the true seven-day average infection rate when including all forms of testing was 0.33% on Monday.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.