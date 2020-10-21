Five Cayuga County businesses fined for violating COVID-19 face covering rules

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were two employees at China Wok who also weren't wearing face coverings. One of the employees was waiting on customers at the time of the inspection. Another employee wasn't properly wearing a mask as she prepared orders.

Two employees at McDonald's on the city's west end weren't properly wearing masks, according to the inspector's report. One employee had their face covering below their nose while waiting on a customer. Another employee wasn't wearing the face covering while walking through the back of the restaurant.

At Speedway, a cashier did not properly wear a face covering while waiting on four customers, including the health department inspector. A customer also wasn't wearing a face covering while failing to maintain social distancing between the cashier and the inspector.

Until recently, the Cayuga County Health Department would educate businesses about the face covering mandate after the first complaint. If the department receives a second complaint, the business is inspected and a consent order could be issued. If the business commits repeat offenses, a board of health hearing is possible and they could face additional penalties.