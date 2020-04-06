Five Cayuga County residents test positive for COVID-19, three hospitalized

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County is now in double digits.
The Cayuga County Health Department announced on Monday that five people tested positive for COVID-19. There are 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.
Four men — one in their 50s, one in their 30s and two in their 20s — and a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus. The men live outside of Auburn and the woman is a city resident, according to the health department.
A few of the new positive cases are linked to previously confirmed cases. No other information was released about the connections to past cases. The health department is conducting contact tracing investigations to determine if any of the positive cases had direct contact with other people who were exposed to COVID-19.
Three patients are hospitalized, but it wasn't disclosed whether any of the new positive cases are among those in the hospital. A Cayuga County dairy farmworker has been hospitalized since last week due to the coronavirus.
One of the hospitalized patients is in critical condition, according to the health department. Two are in stable condition.
The health department has discharged three people who were in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. They recovered from the illness and were released.
Ten people remain in mandatory isolation, including the three hospitalized patients. Forty-eight people are in mandatory quarantine, which means they had close contact with a positive case.
As of Monday, the county has received 401 COVID-19 test results. Thirteen people tested positive for the virus and 388 were negative.
The health department is waiting for the results of 49 tests.
With the number of COVID-19 cases growing in Cayuga County, the health department urged residents to continue following social distancing guidelines. The agency also shared guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about wearing a mask or face covering when you're in the grocery and other public settings.
The CDC recommended the use of a cloth face covering to slow the spread of the virus.
