Five Cayuga County residents test positive for COVID-19, three hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County is now in double digits.

The Cayuga County Health Department announced on Monday that five people tested positive for COVID-19. There are 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Four men — one in their 50s, one in their 30s and two in their 20s — and a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus. The men live outside of Auburn and the woman is a city resident, according to the health department.

A few of the new positive cases are linked to previously confirmed cases. No other information was released about the connections to past cases. The health department is conducting contact tracing investigations to determine if any of the positive cases had direct contact with other people who were exposed to COVID-19.

Three patients are hospitalized, but it wasn't disclosed whether any of the new positive cases are among those in the hospital. A Cayuga County dairy farmworker has been hospitalized since last week due to the coronavirus.