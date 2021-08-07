Five COVID-19 outbreaks linked to daycare centers in Cayuga County

COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
The health department found that the outbreaks began when a child or employee with COVID-19 symptoms went to the daycare center. Because of the outbreaks, the daycare centers either had to close down specific classrooms or the entire facility.
"This affected the health and well-being of multiple families for at least 10 days if not more," the department said Saturday.
Cayuga County health officials advised residents to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose, nasal congestion, or shortness of breath. They also urged parents to not send their children to daycare, school or camps if they are experiencing symptoms.
The health department recently reported that children were among the new COVID-19 cases in the county. While older children ages 12-17 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, none of the three vaccines that have been approved by federal regulators are available for children under age 12.
There has been an uptick in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19, according to the health department. Overall, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing in Cayuga County. There have already been 37 cases in August, which is more than the total number of cases (35) in August 2020.
As of Friday, there were five COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. The health department reported Cayuga County's first COVID-19 death since early March.
"Help protect the health and safety of this vulnerable portion of our population by getting your vaccine, staying home when sick, wearing your mask indoors in public settings, getting tested for COVID-19 and stay at home until receiving results," the department said.
Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 48.6%, with 37,545 residents who are fully vaccinated. More than half of the county's population (52.1%) and 61.2% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
The county's next walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moravia Central School. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.