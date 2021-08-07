Five COVID-19 outbreaks linked to daycare centers in Cayuga County

COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The health department found that the outbreaks began when a child or employee with COVID-19 symptoms went to the daycare center. Because of the outbreaks, the daycare centers either had to close down specific classrooms or the entire facility.

"This affected the health and well-being of multiple families for at least 10 days if not more," the department said Saturday.

Cayuga County health officials advised residents to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, fever, runny nose, nasal congestion, or shortness of breath. They also urged parents to not send their children to daycare, school or camps if they are experiencing symptoms.

The health department recently reported that children were among the new COVID-19 cases in the county. While older children ages 12-17 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, none of the three vaccines that have been approved by federal regulators are available for children under age 12.

