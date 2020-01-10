A Cayuga County grand jury indicted five state prison inmates on rioting charges in connection with an incident that injured several corrections officer last spring at Auburn Correctional Facility.
The indictment handed up last month and unsealed this week alleges that five men who were incarcerated at the maximum security prison "engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct" involving 10 or more people that resulted in the injuries of several corrections officers on May 11.
Co-defendants Michael Motta, Kenneth Scott, Darryl Wright, Phillip Bradley and Russell Williams were all charged with first-degree riot, a class E felony. Motta and Williams were both additionally charged with one count of second-degree assault, and Scott and Wright were charged with three counts of second-degree assault.
All defendants entered not guilty pleas in front of Cayuga County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fandrich on Wednesday, and were returned to state custody.
Scott, 26, is currently serving a six- to seven-year sentence at Southport Correctional Facility on a conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in Monroe County, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website. His earliest release date on parole would be in 2023.
Wright, 29, is in Elmira Correctional Facility on an 11 1/2- to 13-year sentence stemming from convictions in Queens County for robbery, grand larceny and possession of stolen property. His earliest release date is in 2022.
Motta, 28, is serving an 8 1/2- to 10-year sentence on attempted murder and assault convictions in Queens County. Currently listed as an inmate at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, his earliest release date is in 2023.
Williams, 34, was scheduled to be released from state custody in October. He's currently in Clinton Correctional Facility on a 13-year sentence for robbery in Kings County.
Bradley, 28, is also in Clinton Correctional Facility. He's serving a nine-year sentence for an assault conviction in Richmond County, and is eligible for parole release in 2021.