Five more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Cayuga County, but there were five more virus-related deaths on Monday.

The Cayuga County Health Department said three nursing home residents — two women in their 80s and a woman in her 70s — died after testing positive for COVID-19. One of the women was hospitalized at the time of her death.

The health department doesn't disclose the nursing home where the residents lived, but there have been 44 deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Two other county residents, a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, died. They had tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized before their deaths.

There have been 70 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. January has been the deadliest month for Cayuga County. So far, there are 46 virus-related fatalities this month.

Because of the federal holiday, the health department admitted two cases on Monday. There are 404 active cases, down from 560 one day ago. The number of individuals in mandatory quarantine decreased from 3,606 to 2,046.