Five new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, two still in hospital

More testing is identifying more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported five new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Two are Auburn residents: A man and woman in their 20s. The three other cases live outside of the city and include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a teenager.

Contact tracing investigations are ongoing, the department said. If a person has direct contact with a positive case, a mandatory quarantine is ordered. As of Tuesday, there are 50 people in quarantine.

The new positive results increase the county-wide total of confirmed cases to 84, with an equal number of males and females testing positive for COVID-19. Sixty-two of the county's cases reside outside of Auburn, while 21 are Auburn residents. One person, the first positive case reported in the county, is an out-of-state resident.

Sixteen people are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Isolation is ordered for positive cases and symptoms must clear before a patient is discharged. So far, 67 people have been discharged after recovering from the illness.