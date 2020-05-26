Five new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, two still in hospital

More testing is identifying more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported five new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Two are Auburn residents: A man and woman in their 20s. The three other cases live outside of the city and include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a teenager.
Contact tracing investigations are ongoing, the department said. If a person has direct contact with a positive case, a mandatory quarantine is ordered. As of Tuesday, there are 50 people in quarantine.
The new positive results increase the county-wide total of confirmed cases to 84, with an equal number of males and females testing positive for COVID-19. Sixty-two of the county's cases reside outside of Auburn, while 21 are Auburn residents. One person, the first positive case reported in the county, is an out-of-state resident.
Sixteen people are in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Isolation is ordered for positive cases and symptoms must clear before a patient is discharged. So far, 67 people have been discharged after recovering from the illness.
Two patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department. There hasn't been an update on their conditions since they were hospitalized last week.
In neighboring Onondaga County, there are 76 new confirmed cases and 828 active cases. Eighty-five people are hospitalized, including 16 who are in critical condition. Seven people were discharged from the hospital on Monday.
More than 1,900 people are either in isolation or quarantine, according to the Onondaga County Health Department.
Eight more deaths were reported in Onondaga County, raising the county's death toll to 123.
The growing number of cases in central New York could be due to increased testing. There has been more COVID-19 testing during central New York's phased reopening process. The region is in phase one and could move to the second phase by the end of the week.
Cayuga County has received 3,285 COVID-19 test results since early March, up from 2,083 one week ago. The health department is awaiting the results of 147 tests after holding another COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers on Monday.
